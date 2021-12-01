Spider-man producer Amy Pascal has suggested Tom Holland’s web-slinger will be staying in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for a new trilogy.

Marvel Studios and Sony are just weeks away from premiering the latest film of the joint franchise, No Way Home, and it won’t be the last.

“We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel. We’re thinking of this as three films, and now we’re going to go on to the next three. This is not the last of our MCU movies,” Pascal said on Monday.

