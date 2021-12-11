Tom Holland and Zendaya have discussed the "scary" depths of Peter Parker's character in Spider-man: No Way Home.

The much-anticipated film releases in UK cinemas on 15 December and the stars have been teasing a new "side" to the web-slinger.

"I have a side to Peter Parker that I got to show, which I can't talk about," Holland, famous for struggling to avoid spoilers in the past, said.

"It was so fun. It was scary."

Zendaya added that it was "cool" to watch Holland show off a different side to his character.

Sign up to our newsletters here.