Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash let loose at an adult pool party during their family summer holiday.

The presenter and her actor husband are believed to be holidaying in Turkey with their children, enjoying the summer sun.

Sharing updates of their holiday so far, the Loose Women panelist revealed she and her husband had made the most of some alone time by attending an adult pool party.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday (13 August), Stacey said: “Mum and dad. Also once upon a time known as Stacey and Joe. For one hour today we were them again. Forever grateful for the craft afternoon at the kids club.”