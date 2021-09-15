A cinematic trailer for Star Wars: Hunters has released and introduces fans to a brand new cast of characters. The list of playable characters includes a Mandalorian, a Wookiee, a droid who believes they are a Jedi, and two Jawas standing on top of one another. More details about the cast can be found on the official website.

Star Wars: Hunters is a competitive arena combat game developed by Farmville studio Zynga. It takes place after the fall of the Empire and will release for iOS, Android, and Nintendo Switch later this year.