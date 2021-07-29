Felicity Jones has suggested she would "never" shut the door on returning as Jyn Erso in Star Wars, despite her character's apparent fate in 2016’s Rogue One film.

Co-star Diego Luna is making a comeback as his Cassian Andor character for a forthcoming Disney+ series, and the franchise has in the past found ways to reincorporate characters thought to have gone for good.

"Never shut the door on Jyn Erso, never!" Jones said while promoting her upcoming romance drama The Last Letter from Your Lover.

"There’s a chance of a comeback."