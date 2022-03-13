Watch live as stars arrive at the Royal Albert Hall for the Bafta Awards

Watch live as stars arrive at London's Royal Albert Hall for the 2022 Bafta Awards.

The biggest night in UK cinema will see scores of actors marking a return to a full-capacity in-person ceremony

Actress Rebel Wilson will host this year's ceremony which sees nominees being topped by the likes of Dune, The Power of the Dog and Belfast.

Dune, which stars Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya, has been nominated for both best film, as well as best cinematography, visual effects, costume design and make-up and hair.

