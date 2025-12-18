Strictly's Nikita Kuzmin delivers emotional message to Amber Davies

Strictly Come Dancing’s Nikita Kuzmin delivered an emotional message to Amber Davies after his dance partner received a wave of online hate for securing a place in the semi-final.

After the pair received top marks for their performance to RAYE's rendition of “Fly Me to the Moon” on Saturday (13 December), Kuzmin took a moment to explain why Davies should be in the final.

“You've had so much hate this week and yet, you came every single day into the training room with a big smile ignoring everybody,” he said.

Becoming emotional, he urged viewers to “be kind”. He added: “It costs nothing and you don’t deserve none of that.”

On Wednesday (10 December), the former Love Islander revealed that the backlash is getting to her whilst reminding fans that she was a “quick replacement and I am just doing my best”.