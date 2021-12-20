Superman & Lois is a 'humble throwback'

WATCH FULL EPISODE HERE.

Binge or Bin host Jacob Stolworthy enjoys Superman & Lois, the show bringing the legendary superhero to small screens in the UK on BBC One and iPlayer.

The series follows Clark Kent and Lois Lane as they attempt to lead a life of domestic bliss with their children in Smallville. However, adversaries disrupt their idyll and force Kent back to his Superman duties.

Jacob enjoys the feeling of watching a ‘humble throwback’, in contrast to the current wave of huge budget superhero content.