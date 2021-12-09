Sylvester Stallone is to make his debut in a leading role in a TV series with the upcoming Kansas City, which follows a New York Italian mobster who moves to Missouri and sets off on a path to power.

Stallone is set to be an executive producer on the show of Paramount+, with Taylor Sheridan and Terence Winter also involved in the project.

Kansas City will be produced by 101 Studios, the company behind Sheridan’s universe of shows, and MTV Entertainment Studios.