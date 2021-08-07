Taylor Swift has officially confirmed the tracklist for her album Red (Taylor's Version).

The pop star tweeted a photo of herself alongside the full 30-song lineup, which includes all of the never before heard vault songs and a number of new collaborations.

Congratulating fans on working out the featured artists, she wrote:

"Congrats pals, you guessed the titles and ft. artists on Red (my version). The vault tracks will ft. Chris Stapleton, Phoebe Bridgers, [Mark Foster] and Ed Sheeran! I can’t wait to dust off our highest hopes & relive these memories together."

Red (Taylor’s Version) releases on 19 November.