Binge or Bin host Jacob Stolworthy praises AppleTV+’s Ted Lasso Season 2, calling it ‘one of the best comedies in a long time’.The full episode of Binge or Bin is streaming now on Independent TV .

The comedy series follows American Football coach Ted Lasso as he moves to the UK to train fictional English football side AFC Richmond.

Jacob enjoys seeing the show’s portrayal of ‘positivity winning out’ and the warmth of the titular character ‘chipping away at the hearts’ of viewers.