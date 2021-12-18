The Crown pauses production as eight crew members test positive for Covid

The Crown is the latest production to be shut down by Covid-19 after eight crew members tested positive for the virus.

Shooting for the drama was halted on Wednesday (15 December), according to reports.

Netflix confirmed to MailOnline: “The Crown finished filming one day earlier than planned for the Christmas break following a few positive cases.”

The fifth series of The Crown will air next November, and is expected to further explore the strained relationship between Prince Charles and Princess Diana (now portrayed by Elizabeth Debicki and Dominic West, respectively).

