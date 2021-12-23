The Outsider gets its 'tone just right'

WATCH FULL EPISODE HERE.

Binge or Bin host Annabel Nugent recommends the supernatural thriller series The Outsider, claiming the makers of the show got the ‘tone just right’.

The drama follows a murder mystery after a boy in a suburban US town is found killed. As the investigation develops, supernatural forces come into play.

Annabel describes the cast of the show as ‘just phenomenal’, singling out Jason Bateman, Ben Mendelsohn and Cynthia Erivo for praise.