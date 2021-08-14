Binge or Bin host Jacob Stolworthy praises the first part of the final season of The Walking Dead, noting its ‘confident, astute storytelling’.

The long running zombie show draws nearer to its conclusion, with its final series is being split into two, 12 episodes this year and 12 episodes in 2022.

Jacob describes the success of the TV show’s return to its ‘nitty gritty, horror’ roots.