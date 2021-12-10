Dog dyed green to look like The Grinch features on This Morning

Viewers of ITV’s This Morning were horrified to see a segment containing a dog dyed green to look like The Grinch.

Groomer Gabriel Feitosa has gone viral for transforming a white Bichon Frise into the Dr Seuss character.

Mr Feitosa spoke to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield and assured them that the dye is “vegan, non-toxic and developed for animals”.

Feitosa continued: “I got a lot of people that we’re concerned about what kind of dye we were using, what happens, should we do that to a dog, but overall the reaction was very positive.”

