Simpsons correctly predict future again with Tom Hanks cameo

The Simpsons have correctly predicted the future yet again with actor Tom Hank's cameo.

Mr Hanks narrates a new video from President Biden's Presidential Inaugural Committee marking his first anniversary in office and marking another startling coincidence.

The video, intended to promote a recovering and resilient America, features Hanks in a role similar to the one he played in 2007's The Simpsons Movie.

In the Simpsons cameo, Mr Hanks voices an ad for a new Grand Canyon.

"The US government has lost its credibility, so it's borrowing some of mine," he said.

Sign up to our newsletters.