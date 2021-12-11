Tom Holland has admitted he has doubts over continuing his acting career, suggesting he “would like to go and do other things”.

The star of Spider-man: No Way Home also revealed he's having a "midlife crisis at 25" that is making him question his career.

"I don't even know if I want to be an actor," Holland said during a recent interview.

"I started acting when I was 11 and I haven't done anything else. I'd like to go and do other things. I'm having a midlife crisis at 25. I'm having a pre-midlife crisis."

