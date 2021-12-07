Tom Holland to play Fred Astaire in upcoming biopic

Tom Holland is set to star as Fred Astaire in a forthcoming biopic.

The Spider-Man star was first linked to the project after Sony producer Amy Pascal said that she wanted Holland to play the role.

However, speaking at an event in London on Sunday (5 December) night, Holland confirmed that he would be taking the part in the currently unnamed project, telling AP: “Oh, I am playing Fred Astaire. Yeah, I am.”

Astaire was best known for his performances in dance films such as Top Hat and collaboration with dance partner Ginger Rogers.

