Tom Holland reveals spidey 'bond' with Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire

Tom Holland has revealed he has a spidey "bond" with Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire amid rumours the trio will star on screen together in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The British actor explained that "there is a communal bond between the 3 actors" and revealed he doesn’t think they’ll ever get to wear the suits together on screen.

Holland said: "We bumped into Tobey (Maguire) the other day and we are the only 3 people to have played this character on the big screen so there is, so there is an affiliation between us."