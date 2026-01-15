The Traitors’ Harriet Tyce has lifted the lid on what really happened after she directly accused Rachel Duffy of being a Traitor in the first of a series of dramatic showdowns.

The former barrister, who had won the chance to speak directly to the Traitors at a chapel confessional, made it clear she believed Rachel was among their group in a blistering attack.

“I just sort of slightly lost it,” Harriet admitted to host Ed Gamble in the Traitors Uncloaked aftershow. “I had had enough of playing ‘the nice lady in a scarf’.”

However, Harriet was quick to try and diffuse the tension immediately after, revealing she checked on how Rachel was after filming the explosive scene.

“The first question I had afterwards was: ‘was Rachel alright?’, because, within the game, I’m delighted. On a human level - of course I wasn’t wanting her to feel bad.”