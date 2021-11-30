Trevor Noah says 'omicron travel ban is bulls***'

Trevor Noah tore into Joe Biden’s administration’s travel bans for South Africa and several nearby countries amid the omicron variant threat.

The South African comedian called the ban “total bullsh**”, adding: “Omicron has already been done in over a dozen countries around the world.

“We don’t know where it started. We don’t know how long it’s been around. It’s everywhere — from Hong Kong, to Israel, to Spain.

“Why aren’t you banning travel from all of those countries too? Only the African countries?

“You think omicron is going to get to Europe and then just decide to stay there?”

