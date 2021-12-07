WATCH FULL EPISODE HERE.

Binge or Bin host Annabel Nugent thinks Netflix’s True Story should have ‘stayed in its lane’ after veering from comedy drama to crime caper early in the series.

The show stars Kevin Hart who plays The Kid, a hugely successful comic who, after a night out with his brother, played by Wesley Snipes, wakes up with a dead woman in his bed.

Annabel expresses dismay at the ‘premise we have seen time and time again’, saying ‘this doesn’t do much to refresh it’.