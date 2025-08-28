From Cate Blanchett to Heidi Klum: The best looks from the Venice Film Festival 2025

The Venice Film Festival officially opened on Wednesday (27 August), attracting Hollywood royalty.

The 11-day event fires the starting gun for the awards season, with films premiering here over the past four years collecting more than 90 Oscar nominations and winning almost 20, making it top draw for actors, producers and directors alike.

Among the A-listers expected to attend are Julia Roberts, Emma Stone, George Clooney, Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Andrew Garfield, Oscar Isaac and Amanda Seyfried,

The Independent takes a look at the best dressed celebrities on the red carpet, so far.