Viewers of the ITV quiz show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? were left stunned after a contestant used a lifeline on his very first question.

During last night’s (24 July) episode of the long-running quiz show, contestant Connor Kim was unsure of a question asking the name of the Rolling Stones’ guitarist.

While he was sure that the answer wasn’t Keith Urban or Keith Lemon, he was unable to say whether the correct answer was Keith Chegwin or Keith Richards.

Series host Jeremy Clarkson was visibly amused that the contestant would confuse the iconic guitarist Richards with former children’s TV presenter Chegwin.