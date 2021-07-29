ITV have confirmed that there are “no current plans” for another series of The X Factor.

The statement came following reports that Simon Cowell has axed the music competition after 17 years.

“There are no current plans for the next series of The X Factor at this stage,” an ITV spokesperson said in the short statement.

The programme, which first aired in 2004, launched the careers of One Direction, Little Mix, Leona Lewis, Olly Murs and many others.

It last aired in 2018 when Dalton Harris was crowned the winner.