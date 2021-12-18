Yellowjackets is 'extreme at the expense of a meaningful story'

WATCH FULL EPISODE HERE .

Binge or Bin host Jacob Stolworthy describes drama series Yellowjackets as ‘extreme’ and ‘not for the faint hearted’. However, Jacob raises concerns that it’s extremity is ‘at the expense of a meaningful story’.

The show follows a group of women as they revisit a traumatic moment in their youth. As a high school soccer team, the teenage girls were involved in a plane crash which led to a Lord of the Flies-esque survival saga.