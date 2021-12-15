Zendaya says Tom Holland is her favourite Spider-Man

Actress Zendaya revealed Tom Holland is her favourite Spider-Man.

During a group appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the 25-year-old actor was joined by her Spider-Man: No Way Home co-star and boyfriend Tom Holland, along with actors Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon.

During a Q&A with children, 11-year-old Brent asked Zendaya: “Who is the best Spider-Man is in your opinion? Tobey Maguire, Tom Holland, or Andrew Garfield, tell me what you think.”

Zendaya burst into laughter before responding: “Listen, I’m not going to get in trouble.

“I’m not going to pick a favourite, but...” she replied, before motioning her hands towards Holland.

