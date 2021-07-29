Dusty Hill, the bassist of US blues-rock band ZZ Top, has died aged 72.

Bandmates Billy Gibbons and Frank Beard confirmed in a statement that Hill passed away in his sleep, adding how much they will miss him.

“We, along with legions of ZZ Top fans around the world, will miss your steadfast presence, your good nature and enduring commitment to providing that monumental bottom to the ‘top’,” the statement read.

Earlier this month, the band announced that Hill had been pulled from several concerts after suffering a hip injury.