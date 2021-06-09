This video shows the moment a tornado chaser is almost struck by lightning in the US state of Oklahoma.

Joshua Schaffer is seen filming himself when he nearly gets blasted by the lightning bolt, which hits the road behind him.

“Oh my God, oh my God,” he can be heard exclaiming. He then films a funnel cloud that is starting to develop.

“That was a close call, not gonna lie. But I was so adrenaline-filled that I finished the video the way I planned, haha,” he said when sharing the video, recorded on 4 May 2020, on social media.