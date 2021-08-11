An incredible 15 sets of twins are preparing to start primary school in one Scottish council area as of next week.

Schools in Inverclyde – which has been dubbed “Twinverclyde”, given its seemingly never ending propensity to produce twins – will welcome 15 sets of twins from next Wednesday (18 August) to primary one classes.

13 of the 15 sets of twins that are due to start school all met up for a photoshoot at St Mary’s Primary School in Greenock to mark the occasion.