A newly discovered glass sponge species has been dubbed the "E.T. sponge” due to its resemblance to the famous film character.

Found in the depths of the Pacific Ocean, the sponge’s scientific name in Latin is “Advehena magnifica”, which translates to “magnificent alien”.

Two large holes in the creature's body are said to have reminded researchers of the alien’s eyes in the E.T. film and despite first being discovered in 2016, was left unstudied until recently.

Scientists have since found that the sponge produces chemical compounds that could help treat human diseases.