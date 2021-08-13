Certain diabetes drugs may reduce the risk of Alzheimer's disease, a new study has found.

Researchers have found that people who took dipeptidyl peptidase-4 inhibitors, which are prescribed to those with type 2 diabetes, had less amyloid in the brain compared to those not taking the drugs and people without diabetes.

Amyloid is a biomarker of Alzheimer's disease and people with diabetes are usually at risk of developing higher buildup due to high blood sugar levels.

The study, which followed 282 participants for six years, also found those taking the drugs showed slower cognitive decline than people in the other two groups.