A puppy diagnosed with a rare parasite has been able to run again, not long after the organism had begun attacking her lower spine. Lily, a Golden Retriever, was found to have neospora, which has just a one percent survival rate. The infection can be treated with antibiotics.

Lily was adopted by Jennifer Bergman and partner Josh Penny from Colorado and can be seen crawling at eight weeks before almost running at 10 weeks. Vets have since said that her quality of life will be better without her right leg, which will eliminate all traces of the parasite once removed.