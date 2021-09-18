51% of adults still rely on elders in their life for decisions, according to a study conducted on 2000 Americans.

The Fabric survey also found 51% feel off-track for where they should be and feel "more adult" when saving money.

Among other top "adulting" signs were doing taxes, sticking to a budget and signing up for life insurance.

On average, people think others should start feeling like an adult at age 25, although 30% didn’t start feeling like an adult until after that.

Small adult life joys like buying a vacuum or organizing their cabinets begin around 22-years-old.