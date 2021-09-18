Anteaters take daily baths in their own poo, San Diego Zoo have revealed.

In order to go to the bathroom, the animals need water.

When taking a drink from their pools, the animals know its their time to go to the potty.

They will naturally release their bowels before taking daily baths in the same water.

The South-American animals need regular baths in order to cool them down from the blazing heat.

Keepers at the zoo will hose the anteaters to mimic rain showers.