Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison told the Queen she was “quite the hit” at the G7 summit and “everyone was talking about you at dinner the next night.”

The comment appeared to surprise the monarch, with footage showing her looking down and responding: “Oh Lord, were they really?”

The Queen hosted Mr Morrison at Windsor Castle on Tuesday, marking her first in-person audience with a world leader since before the lockdown began in March last year.

Mr Morrison had attended a dinner with G7 leaders last week after they met for a summit in Cornwall.