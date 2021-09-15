A baby rhino at San Diego Zoo spends his days chasing trainers around his enclosure to simulate life in the wild.

“If he was out in the field with his mother, he would be running around all day long, trying to catch up with her,” keeper Jennifer Minichino explained of the activity.

“What we’re doing is simulating that - getting him some fresh air and getting him used to running around with us.”

In the absence of the rhino’s mother, zookeepers have also been bottle-feeding the calf every two hours.