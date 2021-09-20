BBC Breakfast weather presenter Carol Kirkwood was dragged to the ground by a guide dog named Flash on Monday, with the funny moment caught on live TV.

The reporter had just given the forecast from Chelsea Flower show when the Labrador pulled at its lead and caused her to topple over onto the deck.

“We’ve got a Kirkwood down!” studio presenter Dan Walker said. “Someone save Carol!”

Just moments earlier, Ms Kirkwood had described the pooch as “very well behaved”.

Having got up from her tumble, she said, laughing: “She’s a very strong girl, Flash.”