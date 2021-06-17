This heartwarming video tells the story of a caring big brother who had saved up to buy himself a games console but spent the money on a Playstation 4 for his little brother instead.

“I’m so proud of my son right now, he’s 16, has a job,” the boys’ mum writes in the caption. “He’s been desperately saving for a PS5 for himself but could never get hold of one.”

The video shows the moment the younger brother gets the gadget for his birthday and gives his sibling a hug.

“To be honest we thought they hated each other,” their mum writes.