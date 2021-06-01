Credit card companies are attempting to find a way into the cryptocurrency industry by offering incentives in digital currencies. Traditionally, credit card companies offer rewards for spending using their products, such as cashback or air miles. Now, these companies want to offer rewards in cryptocurrencies.

The benefit of this over cashback is that your cryptocurrency reward could increase in value. However, it could also depreciate, and as there will be a delay between when you earn your reward and when you receive it, there could be a discrepancy in what you expect and what you receive.