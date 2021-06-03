A Black teacher from the US living in Japan reveals the funny questions his kindergarten students have asked him, including whether he is made of chocolate.

“Keep in mind y’all, these kids don’t have a lot of exposure to Black people,” Patrick, 33, tells viewers.

The teacher says a little boy rubbed his arm and smelled it, thinking he was made of chocolate. When Patrick reassured the children he was “not chocolate,” a little girl asked “what are you? … Are you human?”

“She touched my hair and went like ‘whoaaa’,” a laughing Patrick says.