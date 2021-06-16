This video shows a brazen dog fighting off a rat snake in its owner’s garage in Cincinnati.

The pup repeatedly picks up the large reptile in its jaws and violently whips it around.

“Oh my God!” the owner can be heard shouting. “He’s killing it!”

Another person can then be seen whacking the snake with a shovel.

"We had been having a snake infestation in our garage, and we were trying to figure out how to get it out when my dog got a hold of the snake,” the owner said in sharing the clip.