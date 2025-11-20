Planning a trip to Buckingham Palace for a Christmas market? Think again | Debunked

Images of a festive Christmas market at Buckingham Palace are captivating social media, but all is not what it seems.

The viral images, which appear to show holiday stalls set up just beyond the palace gates, are entirely AI-generated.

The photos originate from multiple accounts on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok, all of which have been sharing AI-created scenes of the imaginary market.

One prominent example is london.travelers, an account run by US travel company Athotel. With 2.5 million Instagram followers, it posted an AI image that has since been removed.

The Independent has contacted Athotel for comment.