Crowds gathered to enjoy Canterbury’s annual rubber duck race on Sunday, with hundreds of people lining the banks of the River Stour to witness as many as 4,000 yellow ducks float to the finish line.

In the fundraising event, held by the local Rotary Club, each duck is sponsored for £1, with the winning owner scooping a £250 prize.

The rest of the money raised is donated to local and international causes.

This year’s event also featured “corporate” ducks, with businesses able to sponsor those for a higher price of £25.