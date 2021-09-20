Caroline Flack’s mother made an emotional speech about grief while on stage at The Sun’s Who Cares Wins awards on Sunday night.

Christine, 71, was announcing the winner of the Mental Health Hero Award - presented in memory of her daughter - when she came close to breaking down.

“I’d just like to say - how she did what she did - because some mornings it’s just hard to get up and carry on. To do what she did is wonderful and she deserves this,” Flack said of award winner Charmaine George, who set up the UK’s first “grief cafe”.