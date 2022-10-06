Unidentifiable creature spotted feeding on dead sheep in Peak District

A camper has claimed to have captured footage of a “big cat” feeding on a “dead sheep” in the Peak District.

Josh Williams, 17, captured video of an unidentified animal in a field near Jacob’s Ladder on Monday, 26 September.

The teenager said he was “convinced” the creature was a big cat and looked like a panther. It has not been confirmed what kind of animal it was.

“[thought] it was feeding on something like a dead animal – most likely a sheep,” Williams said.

“The jet black silhouette stuck out amongst its surroundings like a sore thumb.”

