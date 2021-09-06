This is the moment a chihuahua’s instinct to hunt kicked in and it chased a baby deer around its owner’s back yard in North Carolina, proving that even the smallest pet dog has a bit of wolf in it.

“Are you kidding me?!” the filmer Sarah Holder can be heard saying as the fawn races past her, with a yapping chihuahua in hot pursuit. “Come back, Louis!” she yells.

“The deer almost tackled me!" Ms Holder told WooGlobe, adding that her pup is still being trained and is only allowed to go off-leash in the yard.