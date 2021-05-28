A gender reveal party sparked confusion and chaos after both blue and pink balloons to fall to the ground. Allyson Goodman and her husband Evan, from Nevada, were preparing to find out if they were expecting a boy or girl, but the two people holding the bag above them lost control. Instead, the pair had to pop a larger black balloon to find out that the baby was a girl. In a post on TikTok, Ms Goodman wrote: “Gender reveal with a slight fail at the beginning, but I am so excited to bring a little girl into this world."