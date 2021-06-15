This video lists the 14 dog breeds that have gained the most in popularity in the last 20 years, according to the American Kennel Club.

The organisation officially recognises more than 190 breeds in the US. It’s not surprising that some have become more popular, while other have fallen out of fashion over the years.

The pooches that have become more sought-after since 1999 include the Greater Swiss Mountain Dog, the Portuguese Water Dog, the Anatolian Shepherd Dog and the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel.