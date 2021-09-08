A dog scored something of a wonder goal in Chile when his late run into the box was rewarded with an audacious ‘header’ during an amateur football game in the country.

The dog can be seen sniffing out a goal as a free-kick is about to be taken by the team in red, and wrong-foots all the defenders by arriving late into the box and getting the sweetest connection off the neck/back area you’re likely to ever see.

The ‘goal’ is greeted by laughter in the crowd, with the pooch seeming to run towards the corner flag in celebration.